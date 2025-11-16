Intech Investment Management LLC Has $12.28 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,214.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $336.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.40. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $345.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,594 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lifted their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

