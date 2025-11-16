CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Trading 3.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 1,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57.
CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). CLCT's portfolio constitutes nine6 shopping malls, five business park properties and four logistics park properties. The geographically diversified portfolio has a total gross floor area (GFA) of approximately 1.8 million square metres (sq m), located across 12 leading Chinese cities.
