CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Trading 3.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 1,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

CapitaLand China Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57.

About CapitaLand China Trust

(Get Free Report)

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT) is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). CLCT's portfolio constitutes nine6 shopping malls, five business park properties and four logistics park properties. The geographically diversified portfolio has a total gross floor area (GFA) of approximately 1.8 million square metres (sq m), located across 12 leading Chinese cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand China Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand China Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.