IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.61 and last traded at $45.64. 28,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 20,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMCDY shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IMCD in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of IMCD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

IMCD Stock Down 3.8%

IMCD Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

Further Reading

