JB Hi-Fi (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$63.21 and last traded at C$63.21. Approximately 524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.82.

JB Hi-Fi Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.14.

JB Hi-Fi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. The company operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. It provides computers, such as laptops, desktop PCs, iPads, tablets, eBook readers, monitors and projectors, printers and ink, storage devices, keyboards and mouse, computer accessories, as well as software, and home internet and wi-fi products; televisions; headphones, speakers, and audio devices; and smart home appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JB Hi-Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JB Hi-Fi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.