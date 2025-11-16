Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.96. 121,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 807,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9852.

Trio Petroleum Trading Down 2.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -5.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio Petroleum stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Trio Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Trio Petroleum

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company's flagship project comprises the 85.75% owned working interest in the South Salinas project that consists of approximately 9,300-acre located in Monterey, California. It also owns 22% working interest in the McCool Ranch Oil Field located in Monterey County, California; 2% production interest in the Asphalt Ridge project comprises approximately 960 acres located in southwest of Vernal, Utah; and holds an option agreement to acquire 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

