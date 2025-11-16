Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cantaloupe Inc (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.55. 590,806 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 291,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $749.88 million, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.25.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

