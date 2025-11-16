Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.6%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $253.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.68 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

