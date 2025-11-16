Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,242,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,527 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $137,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $125.02 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.83.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total transaction of $6,590,411.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,596.60. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 94,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

