Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 5,345 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,833,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,861,000 after acquiring an additional 539,504 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $2,107,000. Finally, Night Squared LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 149,383 shares of company stock worth $15,365,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.72. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

