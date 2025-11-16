K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

K-Bro Linen Stock Down 1.2%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

