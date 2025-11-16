Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $270.58 and last traded at $270.58. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.5080.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.68 and its 200-day moving average is $247.57.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

