Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Shares Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.84 and last traded at $31.6701. 11,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 10,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Qantas Airways Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97.

Qantas Airways Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.3236 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 416.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

