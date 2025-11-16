Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 1,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 140,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.1250.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

