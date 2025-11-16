PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.3020. Approximately 1,171,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 434% from the average daily volume of 219,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3242.

PetroTal Trading Down 6.8%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

