Contrasting GCL Global (GCL) & Its Rivals

GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GCL Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

GCL Global has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCL Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GCL Global alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCL Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GCL Global $142.07 million $5.59 million -85.00 GCL Global Competitors $2.68 billion $19.42 million 7.99

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GCL Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GCL Global. GCL Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

36.6% of GCL Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of GCL Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GCL Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCL Global N/A N/A N/A GCL Global Competitors -96.32% -37.53% -2.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GCL Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCL Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 GCL Global Competitors 545 2545 5409 162 2.60

As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 27.57%. Given GCL Global’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GCL Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

GCL Global competitors beat GCL Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

GCL Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for GCL Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCL Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.