BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) & Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Critical Analysis

Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.39, indicating that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlanta Braves and BuzzFeed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 5.39 -$2.51 million ($0.04) -1,422.50 BuzzFeed $189.89 million 0.20 -$10.10 million N/A N/A

Atlanta Braves has higher revenue and earnings than BuzzFeed.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanta Braves and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A BuzzFeed 0.06% -38.20% -16.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlanta Braves and BuzzFeed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 0 0 0 0.00 BuzzFeed 1 0 0 1 2.50

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content. It also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.