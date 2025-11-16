Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 412.1% in the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Williams Trading set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.