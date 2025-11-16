Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,489 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,864. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $147.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.57. The stock has a market cap of $345.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $144.09 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

