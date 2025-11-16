Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,119,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,432 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $114,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $1,116,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 704,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $131.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.77.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

