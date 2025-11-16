Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Trading 11.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.15. 249,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,113,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain, Northeast, Southern, and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment includes the Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment is comprised of the Marcellus and Utica shale areas.
