Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Aurora Mobile Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.38. Approximately 3,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a PE ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

Aurora Mobile announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

