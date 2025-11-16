Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Trading Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.8450 and last traded at $27.8450. 295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.6850.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

