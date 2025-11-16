Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Stock Price Up 9.7% – Time to Buy?

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.2950 and last traded at $30.29. 545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Vonovia Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02.

About Vonovia

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.