Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 1.0% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,121.23.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 960 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,424 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,874. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,048.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,261.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,415.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $83.39 EPS. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

