Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 51.0% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 31.7% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $545.31 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $489.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

