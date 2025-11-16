Brokerages Set Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target at $312.67

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.6667.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.6%

ADP stock opened at $253.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $249.68 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,689,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,235,907,000 after acquiring an additional 389,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,820,445,000 after purchasing an additional 187,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,511,698,000 after purchasing an additional 345,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,021,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,220,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,927 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.