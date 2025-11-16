Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading 8.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.80 and last traded at GBX 1.73. Approximately 1,681,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,163,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Emmerson PLC is a potash development company and is focussing on advancing its flagship project, the Khemisset Potash Project, located in Northern Morocco into a low-cost, high margin supplier of potash.

Our Khemisset Potash Project is ideally located to benefit from the expected high growth in demand for NPK fertilisers on the African Continent and is close to a number of potential export ports giving it access to the European, Brazilian and US markets.

