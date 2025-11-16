Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Trading Up 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 238,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 115,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.94 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.40.
Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.
