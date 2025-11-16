First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.72 and last traded at $45.91. Approximately 916,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 661,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 230,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 154,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.