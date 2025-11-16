Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $608.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $605.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $565.19. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.