iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,618 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,591,000 after buying an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,567,000 after buying an additional 105,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $675.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.41. The company has a market cap of $708.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

