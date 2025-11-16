Y.D. More Investments Ltd Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 54.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $568.86 per share, for a total transaction of $170,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,730.42. The trade was a 3.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,312.16. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:CAT opened at $552.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $506.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $596.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.