Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 71,253 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 624,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $160,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GE Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GE opened at $304.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $316.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.92 and a 200 day moving average of $268.40.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
