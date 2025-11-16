Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Acquired by Generali Investments Management Co LLC

Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 113.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.0% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Melius Research set a $380.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.49.

Shares of AMD opened at $246.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

