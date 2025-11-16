Generali Investments Management Co LLC Acquires 7,940 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 182.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 1.4% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.93.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total transaction of $1,077,152.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 218,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,246,421.47. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,815,405.86. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $537.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.72, a PEG ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $499.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.74. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

