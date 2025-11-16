Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $657.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,156,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $657,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $617.83 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13. The company has a market cap of $768.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $614.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.54.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.