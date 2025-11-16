Home Depot’s (HD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $455.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.33.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.6%

Home Depot stock opened at $362.08 on Thursday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.85. The stock has a market cap of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,310,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,834,241,000 after purchasing an additional 331,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,015,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,871,246,000 after buying an additional 300,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after buying an additional 327,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,885,603,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

