Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.6% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 16.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:SYK opened at $362.39 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.22. The firm has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 520,500 shares of company stock worth $184,803,065 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $408.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.37.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

