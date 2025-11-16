Sanders Capital LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $101,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $232.43 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of $410.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.89 and a 200-day moving average of $203.98.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 524.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.