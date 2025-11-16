Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.8%

GLD opened at $375.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.36 and a 200 day moving average of $327.28. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.33 and a 52-week high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.