Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG is Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Harvard Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 12.7% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $182,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3.6% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,048.01 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,261.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5,415.29.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $83.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price target on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 price objective on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,121.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,000. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 960 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,424 shares of company stock valued at $12,912,874. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

