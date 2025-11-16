QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3%

QCOM stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,947,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,631. The firm has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,998.46. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,305 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,392. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.