Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €62.70 and last traded at €62.70. 120,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €63.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.61.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

