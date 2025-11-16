PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading 2.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.53 and last traded at GBX 0.53. 3,209,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,645,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.52.
PowerHouse Energy Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.55.
PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. PowerHouse Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 356.56%.
PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PowerHouse Energy Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.