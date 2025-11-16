PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading 2.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.53 and last traded at GBX 0.53. 3,209,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,645,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.52.

PowerHouse Energy Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.55.

PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. PowerHouse Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 356.56%.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

