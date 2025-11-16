Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s Why

Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.70. 39,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 44,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

JAPSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Japan Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Japan Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Japan Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.48%. Research analysts forecast that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

