Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Shares Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $30.52. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRDXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Nordex in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Nordex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Nordex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nordex

Nordex Price Performance

Nordex Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12.

(Get Free Report)

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates in Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.