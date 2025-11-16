iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Pingora Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

