Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Position Boosted by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $506.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial set a $650.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 price target (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $452.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,522,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,006,953.53. This represents a 11.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $449.50 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $435.42 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $488.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.01.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

