Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,533.68. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 150,489 shares of company stock worth $23,529,864 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $147.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $144.09 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

