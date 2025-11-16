Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 1,038 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 44.9% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Barclays set a $465.00 target price on Adobe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $331.11 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $323.03 and a one year high of $557.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.61 and its 200 day moving average is $367.12. The firm has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

